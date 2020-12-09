Jeffrey Campbell, 69, of Martins Ferry, Ohio, died, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at his home.

He was born on May 16, 1951, in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Earl and E. Louise (Adams) Campbell. Prior to retirement to Myrtle Beach, Jeff was a dedicated public employee retiring from the Cadiz Water Department and The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison County Rural Transit, and Harrison County Dog Pound.

Jeff enjoyed golfing, fishing, and spending many vacations with family and friends in Canada. Enjoying the outdoors and warm weather Jeff spent the last few years in the south before coming home spending his final days with his daughter and family.

He is survived by his daughter, AnnaMae (Jerry) Murphy, of Martins Ferry, Ohio; a son, Scot (Maegan) Campbell, of Wyoming; a brother, Rand (Kath) Campbell, of North Carolina; a sister, Michelle (Gene) O’Saben, of Alabama; six grandchildren, Paige, Graham, Parker, Peyton, Morgan, and Prudence.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be offered at http://www.borkoskifuneralhomes.com and memorial contributions may be mailed to Harrison County Dog Pound Volunteers at 82900 Toot Rd., Cadiz, OH 43907.