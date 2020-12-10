Ernest D. Kelley, 79, of Adena, died Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at his daughter’s home in Wintersville. He was born September 16, 1941 in Duncanwood, Ohio, a son of the late Snowden and Mary Paul Kelley.

He was a millwright by trade, a Navy Veteran from 1960-1964 having served during the Cuban Crisis. He was a member of the Full Gospel Outreach in Florida, Lifetime member of the V.F.W., American Legion and F.O.E.. He loved music, playing guitar, fishing and spending time with his family. He played at the Orange Blossom Opry in Florida and the Wheeling Jamboree. He was a member of two bands: The Misfits and Undecided.

In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his siblings: Alverta, Snowden James, Howard and Juanita.

Surviving are his children: Jeff (April) Kelley of Cadiz, Michael (Sharon) Kelley of Dillonvale, Renae (Lee) Dailey of Wintersville and Kimberly (Kevin) Dodds of Lancaster; Grandchildren: Jeremy (Ashley) Vermillion, Rachel Kelley, Michael Kelley, Jr., Daniel Kelley, Josie Kelley, Justin (Sarah) Dailey, Jonathan Dailey, Riley Dodds and Lincoln Dodds; Great Grandchildren: Henry Vermillion and Rose Vermillion; companion, Ferne Kinsey; Siblings: Hedy, Jean, Clyde and William; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, December 20 from 1:00 until time of memorial service at 3:00 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio. Military honors will be conducted by the Cadiz American Legion.

Memorial contributions may be made to Charity Hospice, 500 Luray Drive, Wintersville, Ohio 43953.

