Donald Robert (Don) Shaw, 77, of rural Cadiz, died Dec. 5, 2020 at Wheeling Hospital. He was born August 9, 1943 in Wheeling, W.Va. Son of the late Robert Ogden Shaw and Helen Margaret (Davis) Shaw. On May 23, 1964 he married the former Betty Jo Cope and they celebrated 56 years of marriage.

Don was a 1961 graduate of the former Cadiz High School. Served in the US Army Reserves 660th Transportation Unit for seven years. Don was previously employed by Harrison County Engineers Office, R&F Coal Company, Shell Mining, Nottingham Hills Feed Store and Bair, Goodie and Associates, Inc. Don enjoyed his beef farm in Nottingham Township. He was a proud member of the Deersville Community Volunteer Fire Department for over 50 years. He was also a member of the former Drummond Methodist Church at Cadiz, Ohio Cattlemen’s Association, Carroll County Beef Producers and the Harrison County Farm Bureau. He enjoyed last minute vacation trips, going to fairs, watching Seth’s truck and tractor pulls and being with his family, neighbors and friends. Don never met a stranger, was known for his memory of details and never missed an opportunity to share a story.

Proceeded in death by his parents; his father and mother-in-law, Hartzell and Betty Cope; brother-in-law, James Richard (Dick) Cope; step-father George L Dressel, his wife’s uncle James W. Bargar and his dog, Maude.

Survived by his wife, daughters Heidi Shaw, Heather (Jody) Keller, grandchildren Shane Ripley, Seth Keller and Abby Keller all of Cadiz. His sister Linda (John) Ulrich of Dover and nephews Andrew (Leighanna) and Aaron (Brittany) Ulrich. Step-sister Mary Lou (William) Kantor of Edmonds, Washington, step-nieces Susan (Tony) Krueger and Jane (Troy) Friend, sister-in-law, Marilyn Cope and several great nephews, nieces and dear cousins.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, at 3:00 p.m. at Pugh Cemetery, Cadiz with Pastor Jan Simpson officiating. Deersville VFD service will be held after the graveside service. Military honors by the Cadiz American Legion. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio. Facial coverings and social distancing will be observed.

Memorial contributions may be made to Deersville Community Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 60, Deersville, OH 44693.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.