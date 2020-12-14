James W. “Jim” Hennis, age 81, died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 in Sunnyslope Nursing Home, Bowerston. Born Feb. 20, 1939 in Cadiz Twp. Harrison County he was a son of the late Lawson G Megaw and Mary E Stull.

Jim worked for the Scio Pottery for many years before they closed in 1986 then he worked at Case Farms. He enjoyed going to auctions, watching tractor pulls and loved animals. He was especially proud of his grandmother, Ida Mae Stull, who was the first women to mine coal underground.

He was preceded in death by his wife Darlene Hennis; sons James K. and Art Hennis, Sr; brothers Ed and Ralph Hennis and George Conaway and sisters Margie Smith and Irene Sims.

Surviving are children Helen (Jason Nipper) Zantene of Scio, Leah Hennis of Jewett and Howard Hennis of Scio; the mother of his children Marie Coffey; grandchildren Krissy Green, Nichole Kernan, Ricky Hennis, Art Hennis, Jr, Scotty Hennis, Charlie Harris, Ryan Hennis and Leahonna Hennis; great grandchildren Keaza, Kobe and Khalen Green and Dakota and Dillon Kernan and brothers Bill and Danny Hennis.

Due to the state mandates capacity will be limited, and facial coverings and social distancing will be required during James calling hours Wednesday, Dec. 16 from 3-5 pm in Koch Funeral Home, Scio. www.kochfuneral.com