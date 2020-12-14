Ross Dean Bower Ross “Dean” Bower, 96, of Cadiz, Ohio, and recently of Willowbrook Christian Village of Delaware, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 1, 2020.

He was born Aug. 27,1924, in Scio, Ohio. Dean graduated from Cadiz High School in 1943 and was employed by Hanna Coal and then Consolidated Coal Companies, where he operated the Gem of Egypt, one of the world’s largest power shovels.

He led an active life, traveling and hiking until his early 90’s. Dean enjoyed square dancing in Ohio and also in and around Port Richey, Florida, where he and his wife Helen spent winters, making many friends and enjoying life at Ja-Mar mobile home park. A fan of the Cleveland Indians and OSU Buckeyes, Dean was also a supporter of local high school sports. He was an active member of Scott Memorial United Methodist Church and the Cadiz Lions Club.

Preceded in death by his parents, Nina (McGuire) and Harold Eugene Bower, his first wife Thelma (George) Bower, a sister Elsie (Maurice) Leeser, and a brother Robert (Loudora) Bower. Dean is survived by his wife of 35 years, Helen (Overholt Berger), children Robert (Sylvia) Bower of Hilliard, Ohio; Gary (Debra) Bower of Garland,Texas; Jackie (J.D.) McIntosh of Columbia Station, Ohio; Jody (Bryan) Lenko of Delaware, Ohio; and James Berger of Rootstown, Ohio.

He was blessed with 12 grandchildren—Leigh Bower, Jill (Brent) Wagner, Sarah Harkins, Justin (Jessica) McIntosh, Jaymee (Travis) Skelly, Jared McIntosh, Travis Baez, Darren (Jackie) Romshak, Brad (Laci) Romshak, Jordan (Cory) Buso, Paige (Adam) Byers, Hillary (Devin) Hanner and 16 great-grandchildren.

He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and the Cadiz community, where he grew up and lived for 89 years. Due to Covid restrictions, a memorial will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, Unit 170, Columbus Ohio 43231, or the Cadiz Community Food Pantry in Cadiz, Ohio.