John O. Norquest, 73, of Cadiz, Ohio, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

Born Sept. 21, 1947, in Martins Ferry Hospital, Martins Ferry, Ohio, he was the eldest child of Lester C. and M. Edith Dodds Norquest.

John graduated in 1965 from Roseville High School, Roseville, Ohio. He attended Ohio University at the Zanesville branch campus, the Belmont County branch campus and the main campus in Athens, Ohio, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education, majoring in secondary English.

John spent the majority of his teaching career teaching English at EHOVE (Erie, Huron and Ottawa) Vocational School at Milan, Ohio. He was also active in the EHOVE Teachers’ Association, serving as president and on the contract negotiations committee. He finished his career as a substitute teacher, mostly in the Harrison Hills City School District, Harrison County, as well as Buckeye Local School District, Jefferson County.

John was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church near Bloomingdale, Ohio, where he served as a Deacon, Trustee, and Assistant Church Clerk. He was also a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association.

John was a kind, loving and generous person. He enjoyed model railroading (HO scale), working crossword puzzles, shooting, correcting the grammar of the reporters as he watched the news, Friday night dinners at Ranch to Table as he visited with the “regulars” and “flirted” with the waitresses. He loved life and he loved people.

John was preceded in death by his parents, stillborn brother Tommy, two cousins, Jim V. Dodds and George Maine, who were like borthers to him, as well as several other cousins. He is survived by his sister Lucy Norquest of Cadiz, Ohio, an aunt, Shirley Norquest of Dover, Florida, as well as cousins Nola (Larry) Peebles of Canton, Ohio, Alva (Carolyn Voich) Gailbreath of Cadiz, David (Lori) Dodds of Smithfield, Donna (Allen) Piper of Sunbury, Ohio, Kenneth (Doris) Dodds of Cadiz, Carnith (Debi) Norquest of Thornton, Colorado, Janet (Max) Church of Perrysburg, Ohio, Lois (James “Skip”) Sindeldecker of New Philadelphia, Ohio, Mike Norquest of Seatle, Washington, Jan Norquest of Redlands, California, Lew (Mary Ellen) Cole of Cottage Grove, Wisconsin, Jim Cole of Madison, Wisconsin, Brian Cole of Rockwall, Texas, Ron (Linda) Cole of Columbus, Ohio, Mark (Dea) Vale of Michigan, Wayne Vale of Lewisville, Texas, Linda Bivens of Cadiz, Ohio, Nancy Vale of Parkersburg, West Virginia, Kathy (Jim) McKenzie of Uhrichsville, Ohio, Bette Ann Abel of Oklahoma, Ivan (Karen) Vale of Jewett, Ohio and Guy Vale of Deersville, Ohio. He also leaves behind his furry friends Calli, Fuzzy, Missy and Nipper.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, c/o Lucy Norquest, 273 ½ Charleston Street, Cadiz, Ohio 43907.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.