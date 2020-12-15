Karla S. Blackburn Liggett, 76, passed away Dec. 13, 2020 at Hennis Care Center in Bolivar, Ohio due to declining health over the last year. She was born on October 14, 1944 in Steubenville, Ohio a daughter of the late Russell and Iola Dalton Blackburn. Karla retired from Trinity West where she worked as a Nurse’s aide. She was a member of Bloomingdale Presbyterian Church. Karla was an avid Oak Ridge Boys fan and especially loved playing cards and the game of Bingo with her beloved friends.

Karla was preceeded in death by her sister Shirley Fisher; sister-in-law Linda Blackburn and niece Debbie Fisher Fullen.

Karla is survived by two daughters Lori (David) Yakubek and Lesa Nicholson; brother Bradley Blackburn and two granddaughters Katie and Kylee Nicholson.

Friends may call at Dunlope-Shorace Funeral Home, 215 Fernwood Road, Wintersville on Thursday December 17, 2020 from 10 am until time of services at 12 noon with Rev. William Westling presiding. Burial at Bloomingdale cemetery.

Proper social distancing and masks are required.

