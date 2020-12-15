Terrence “Terry” E. Remas, 75, of Adena, Ohio passed away on Sunday Dec. 13, 2020 at Wheeling Hospital.

He was born February 17, 1945, a son of the late Frank Remas Jr. and Louise Carrothers Remas.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandmother Caroline Remas.

Terry is a member of St. Casimir Catholic Church, Masonic Lodge #298 of Flushing, Adena Fire Company, Commander of Sons of the American Legion Post #525 Adena, Pine Valley Sportsman Club, Fraternal Order of Eagles, former Hanna Coal Bull Gang, and retired as Foreman from Consolidated Coal with 40 years of service.

Terry is survived by his daughters: Becky (Alex) Rogers, Michelle (Lee) Hayman, grandchildren: Cody Hayman, Brandy (Matthew) Wilson, Allyssa Rogers, great-grandchildren: Madison, Brenley, Briar, sister: Sharon Remas; mother of his children Joann Warne.

Friends will be received Friday Dec. 18, 2020 from 10 until time of service at 1pm at Borkoski Funeral Home, 60 South Bridge Street, Adena, Ohio where services will be held with Dirk Harkins and Masonic Services beginning at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens, Pleasant Grove.

