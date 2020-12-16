Randy Clemens, 51, Freeport, Ohio. Birthday 01/09/1969. Passed away 12/13/2020.

Randy loved life and lived it to the fullest. He is survived by his love of his life and fiancé Darla Beach (Lil Mama).

Kids Aaron Trushel (Rachael Trushel), Brandi O’neil (Travis O’neil), Codi Trushel. Brother-in-laws David Beach (Lisa Beach), Dennis Beach (Teri Beach), Tyke Beach (Mickie Broadwater), late sister-in-law Donna Beach. Mother-in-law Nancy Beach (late father-in-law Dave Beach). Five grandkids Selena Trushel, Aeriana Trushel, Kadence Kalman, Conor O’neil and Melody Trushel. Sister Candy Young. Brother-in-law Frank Young. Nephews Anthony Clemens and John Adkins, several nieces and nephews and aunts and uncles. Late mother Cherolyn Sirean.

A memorial will be held at a later date.