Dorothy E. Dowdel, age 95, of Jewett passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 in Sunnyslope Nursing Home, Bowerston, of COVID-19. Born Aug.t 23, 1925 in Adena she was a daughter of the late Clarence “Butch” Thompson and Velma E. Waldren Thompson.

A devoted member of the Bethel United Methodist Church near Jewett, Dorothy was a hard-working homemaker who always made time for her family and their friends. Her role as wife, mother, and grandmother, were the most important things to Dorothy. This is where she drew her strength and left her legacy. She had a way of making any visitor feel welcome, with an open door, a pot of coffee and no one ever left her house hungry. She had a witty sense of humor, an ornery grin, and a fiery spirit.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Thomas W. Dowdel, Sr, on Oct. 5, 2007. She was also preceded in death by a sister Clara Thompson Howes and brothers Harvey, David “Ozzy”, Pete, Leonard “Junnie”, and Carl Thompson.

Surviving are a daughter Kathy Dowdel of New Philadelphia and sons Terry Dowdel, and his wife Jackie, of Jewett and Thomas Dowdel, Jr, and his wife Sharen, of New Rumley and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Fairview Cemetery, Jewett with Lay Pastor Dorman Mader officiating. State mandates require facial coverings. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with her arrangements.