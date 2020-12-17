Charles “Chuck” J. Singer, age 82, of Louisville, Ohio, beloved husband, dad, grandpa (Papa) and brother passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, way too early, due to COVID-19. He was born July 31, 1938 in Harrison Co, Ohio to the late Delbert and Margaret Singer. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 61 years, Kay Singer; his daughters, Sherri (Michael) Hardin, Terri (Mike) Sterling, Karla (Gary) Cowley; 13 grandchildren, Jeff, Erin, Ben (Kara), Timmy (Molly), Andy, Ali (Jordan), Amanda, Zack, Courtney, Kaitlyn, Joey, Ethan, Gage; eight great-grandkids, Brie, Tristen, Bailey, Leighton, Landon, Noah, Zach, Bristol; one great-great-grandson, Declan; his brother, Dal (Shirley) Singer; numerous nieces and nephews and his grand dogs. Besides his parents, Chuck was also preceded in death by a brother, Lindley Singer.

Chuck was retired from the Timken Co. after 41 years of service. He was a member of Peace United Methodist Church, Trinity Masonic Lodge #710, Eastern Star, Mapleton Gun Club and the NRA. He always loved spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, trapshooting and any other outdoor activities that would bring his family all together. He taught all of us many things while enjoying the outdoors and will be lovingly missed every day! Enjoy the fishing in heaven Dad!

A private family funeral service will be Thursday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home. Chuck will be laid to rest in Union Cemetery, Louisville, Ohio. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com