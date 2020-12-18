Lorri Garlinger

Lorri Garlinger, 60, of St. Clairsville, died Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Southeastern Ohio Medical Center in Cambridge, Ohio. Lorri was born on December 4, 2020 in Martins Ferry, Ohio a daughter of Charles Clifford and Gladys Joann Leatherman Garlinger, Sr. 

She is survived by her son, Jonathan Crothers of Sebring, Ohio; two grandchildren: Camdyn and Talyn Crothers; three brothers:  Charles (Mary Carol) Garlinger, Jr. of Hopedale, Richard Lee Garlinger of Steubenville, John Allen (Kim) Garlinger of Warwood, a number of nieces and nephews;  and  her companion Wayne Lipperman of Bellaire, Ohio. 

A service will be held at a date to be announced. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.

