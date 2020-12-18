Lorri Garlinger, 60, of St. Clairsville, died Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Southeastern Ohio Medical Center in Cambridge, Ohio. Lorri was born on December 4, 2020 in Martins Ferry, Ohio a daughter of Charles Clifford and Gladys Joann Leatherman Garlinger, Sr.

She is survived by her son, Jonathan Crothers of Sebring, Ohio; two grandchildren: Camdyn and Talyn Crothers; three brothers: Charles (Mary Carol) Garlinger, Jr. of Hopedale, Richard Lee Garlinger of Steubenville, John Allen (Kim) Garlinger of Warwood, a number of nieces and nephews; and her companion Wayne Lipperman of Bellaire, Ohio.

A service will be held at a date to be announced. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.