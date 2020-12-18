Darin Russell McMillen, 55, of Tippecanoe, was called home to his Father on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Canton. Born March 17, 1965 in Dennison, he was a son of Marilyn K. (Sproul) McMillen and the late Floyd “Wayne” McMillen.

A lifelong area resident, Darin was a Lakeland Raider who graduated at the top of his class from the former Lakeland High School in 1983 before earning his Associates Degree in Civil Engineering from Belmont Technical College. He was a gifted athlete, especially in basketball, baseball and slow-pitch softball. Darin was a longtime Little League Baseball Coach. He worked with his father as a tractor mechanic at McMillen Repair. In 1997, he joined Sparex as a district sales manager for the agricultural parts company.

Darin loved working his family farm throughout his life. He served his Harrison County community as a Franklin Township Trustee. Darin was an active member of Mt. Bethel Community Chapel and lived his life as a witness for the Lord. Darin enjoyed competitive Cowboy Action Shooting and was a member of the Single Action Shooting Society. In 1998 Darin was the World Champion in Speed Rifle competition. He was also an avid hunter, a vintage tractor enthusiast (especially Fergusons), and a fan of old classic trucks. Darin was known for the racks of BBQ chicken that he served to friends and family.

On September 29, 2018, Darin married the former Karen Ashcraft who survives him. In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his brother, Tim (Tammy) McMillen; nieces and nephews, T.J. (Chandra) McMillen, Melissa (Anthony) Beckley, Cody (Jessie) McMillen, and David (Cierra) McMillen; step-son Connor Johnson; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Ava, A.J., Piper, Colton, Breyson, Paisley, Joshua, Chantz, Everley and Dawson as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

In the interest of public health, a private family service is planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or Gideons International.