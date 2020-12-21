Ruth Sara Blackburn, 100, died peacefully, Dec. 18, 2020 in Gables’ Care Center, Hopedale, Ohio. She was born June 12, 1920 in Fernwood, Ohio, daughter of the late David C. and Nellie Carpenter Dickey. Also preceding her in death were, brother, Harold G Dickie and sisters, Gladys M. Reppart and Nancy Eileen Vorhees.

Ruth graduated from Cadiz High School in 1938 and attended fashion school in Pittsburgh, Pa. becoming an accomplished seamstress, designing and sewing clothing such as wedding dresses, coats and a variety of knitting items over the years. She married the late G. Paul Blackburn on Dec. 8, 1938 and went on to help her husband with his Saline Oil Co. and later the Spring Hills Golf Course near Richmond, Ohio. She was a member of the Cadiz Presbyterian Church and the Eastern Star #315 of Carrollton, Ohio.

Ruth is survived by one daughter, Janice L. Ward and husband, Walt of Winter Haven, Fla., Grandchildren, Christopher, Dennis and Adam, and great grandchildren, Alex, Zoey, Emily, Olivia, Kate, and Xavier.

Due to the Coronavirus, a private internment will be held in Cadiz Union Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at the Cadiz Presbyterian Church sometime next June 2021. Blackburn Funeral Home , Hopedale, Ohio is assisting the family www.blackburnfuneralhomes.com