Marjorie Ellen Watson Faust Butler, 86, of New Athens, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at Harrison Community Hospital in Cadiz. She was born Sept. 6, 1934 in New Athens, a daughter of the late Edward Faust and Evelyn Watson Faust Kitzmiller.

Marjorie was a homemaker, a great cook and an avid community servant. She was an EMT for over 20 years and was the auxiliary president and current member over the past 50 years for the New Athens VFD. Marjorie was a dedicated girl scout leader, one of the founders of the Christmas Light Committee and the 2010 Stumptown Queen.

She served as the Franklin Museum Secretary and was a lifelong member of the organization. She was active in the Daughters of the Union Veterans, a part of the Red Hat Society and loved attending card parties and bingo. Most importantly, Marjorie was a mother and grandmother to many who knew her. Marjorie was the most generous and giving person and loved her family so much.

She was preceded in death in addition to her parents; by her husband, Robert L. “Buzz” Butler, Sr. in 2003; Step-mother, Elizabeth Faust; two brothers: Harold and David Faust; and a sister, Jean Adams.

Surviving are her five children: Marcia and Terry Thompson, Betty and Dave Milhoan, Bob and Deb Butler, Tom and Amy Butler and Dave and LeAnn Butler; her dearest family friend, Donna Guzman; grandchildren: Chris and Angie Thompson, Jaxson and Lyncoln; Jeremy Thompson; Veronica Edwards and Jeff Stephens; Brandon and Chrissy Milhoan and Gavin; Ashley Milhoan; Josh Butler and Jessica, Nevaeh and Frankie on the way; Zac Butler and Jen; Zane Butler and Amber, and Remi; Mackenzie Butler; Lexie Jenkins; Brandon and Ashley Huffman, Ava and Harper; Ashten and Brian Blake and Brinlee; Kylie Gill and Jaycie Butler.

At the family’s request, there will be no visitation at this time. A celebration of Marjorie’s life will be held at a later date. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz.

Memorial contributions may be made to either the Franklin Museum or New Athens VFD and can be mailed to Pat Saffell, P.O. Box 28, New Athens, Ohio 43981.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.