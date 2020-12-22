Harry “Duane” Ripley, age 89, of West Chester, died peacefully Friday evening, Dec. 18, 2020 at Union Hospital in Dover, Ohio and will be spending Christmas with Jesus.

Born Feb. 19, 1931 in Washington Township, Guernsey County, Ohio, he was the son of the late Craig Raymond Ripley and Evelyn Lucile Phillips Ripley. He graduated from Madison High School, Antrim, where he excelled in basketball. On June 6, 1948, Duane married his high school sweetheart, Betty June McQuain. Together, they enjoyed 62 years of marriage.

Duane worked as a licensed stationary engineer at Ross Clay near Uhrichsville and General Tire in Newcomerstown. He retired from Empire Plastics (formerly General Tire) after 30-plus years there in February 1998. In addition to working outside of the home, he thoroughly enjoyed mowing his acres of lawn on his favorite 1940’s Allis-Chalmers tractor. He and Betty also had a family business where they raised thousands of strawberry and black raspberry plants in the late 1950’s and 1960’s.

Duane and Betty thoroughly enjoyed vacationing in various locations, often with family or friends. Two of their favorite destinations were Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge in the fall where they would travel to the top of a mountain so that Duane could capture memorable images of the sunrise.

Duane was an accomplished amateur photographer, having won many local awards. He was a member of the Tuscarawas County Amateur Photographic Association, a judge at several photography events, and spoke to local groups about his trips and photo techniques. His appreciation for the “little things in life” was often captured in his photos. One such example of this was him enjoying many hours observing and photographing the eagles nesting near Newcomerstown, Ohio.

Duane loved going to church. He was a member of the West Chester United Methodist Church and served for a number of years on its audit and Pastor-Parish Relations committees. He was an active member and past president of the West Chester Senior Center. Duane also enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren participate in sports and other various activities.

Duane always had a warm smile, a kind word, a strong work ethic, and a deep love for his family and the Lord.

His wife, Betty June McQuain Ripley, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 9, 2011. Surviving are three daughters: Connie (Dean) Wingrove of Smyrna, Karen (Glenn) Shields of Sunrise Beach, Missouri, and Kathy (Ken) Stocker of Coshocton; seven grandchildren: Jeff Wingrove and Jodi Wingrove, both of Charlotte, North Carolina, LaRae (Shawn) Smedley of Eureka, Missouri , Grant (Casey) Shields of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and Kyndall, Karley, and Kayleen Stocker of Coshocton; great-grandchildren: Shain, Tyler, Alex, Colten and Jaelyn; a brother-in-law, Millard “Skip” Groh of Winterset, and a sister-in-law Mary “Peg” McQuain of Antrim.

In addition to his parents, in-laws Bencil and Reba Carlisle McQuain from Antrim, and wife, Duane was preceded in death by sister, Carol Groh, brother-in-law, Robert “Bob” McQuain, sister-in-law, Margie Ann Laughman, and brother-in-law Charles “Chuck” Laughman.

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic situation, there will only be a private family service on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Koch Funeral Home in Freeport, Ohio. Burial will follow at Greenmont Union Cemetery, Freeport with Pastor Jim McConnell singing some of Duane’s favorite hymns.

Memorial contributions in Duane’s memory may be made to: West Chester United Methodist Church Treasurer, 2765 West Chester Road, Freeport, OH 43973.