David Werdebaugh, 79, of Cadiz, died Sunday, December 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on January 30, 1941 in Oakland, Maryland a son of the late, Luther and Mary Bathlow Werdebaugh.

He was a U.S. Army veteran and was a retired wiring foreman in a Machine Shop.

He was preceded in death in addition to his parents; by a daughter, Debra Sparks and 12 brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Pamala Bigley Werdebaugh; his son, David of Wellington; 2 daughters: Lori Werdebaugh and Bobbi Jo Marchand both of Wellington; 4 grandchildren: Ian, Adam, Nicole and Alex; his sister, Linda White of Oakland, Maryland; a brother, Ronald Werdebaugh of Wellington, Ohio; and step-sons: Daniel Noggle and Frank Noggle; step-daughter, Joni Parker; and step-grandchildren: Savannah, Kaylee, Ian, Morgan, Zach, Tristen, Bradon, Camdon and Jackson .

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, December 29, from 1:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz with Rev. Pete Tuchek officiating. Burial will follow at Longview Cemetery, New Athens, Ohio. Military honors by the Cadiz American Legion. Masks and social distancing will be observed.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.