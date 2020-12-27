Beatrice “Bea” Tipton, 82, of Jewett, died Sunday, December 27, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Bea was born May 3, 1938 in Hopedale, Ohio a daughter of the late David Vincent and Anna Leone DeCaminada.

Bea loved to cook, bake and be a homemaker to her kids and husband after 25 years of working at P&O Oil Company in Hopedale, Ohio; no one ever left the house hungry; she was a care giver for many people over the years, and along with her husband Ernie, enjoyed giving anonymously to many charities and individuals.

She was preceded in death in addition to her parents; by a brother, Franklin DeCaminada and a sister, Sharon DeCaminada.

Surviving are her husband of 47 and half years, Ernie Tipton; 2 daughters: Elizabeth Tipton and Anna Tipton both of Jewett; and a sister, Phyllis DeCaminada of Hopedale, Ohio.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, December 30th, from 3:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 6:00 p.m. Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz with Pastor Dorman Mader officiating. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family at Bethel Cemetery, Jewett, Ohio. Masks and social distancing will be required and the family asks that you not congregate in the funeral home after you pay your respects unless you are staying for the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a contribution to your favorite charity in Bea’s honor.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.