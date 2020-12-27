Donald Lewis Rogers, 62, of Cadiz died Sunday, December 20th, 2020 at Wheeling Hospital after a courageous battle. He was born February 19th, 1958, a son of Shirley Rogers (Harold) of Cadiz, Ohio and of the late Drexel Rogers.

Donnie was a member and Past Master of Harrison Lodge #219 F&AM, Plural Member of Flushing Lodge #289 F&AM, Member of the 23rd District Members Association and the Scottish Rite Valley of Steubenville. Donnie was a graduate of Cadiz High School class of 1976. He was a member of Asbury Greater Parish Methodist Church. He was also an active member of the Lil Hustlers tractor pulling club and enjoyed pulling with his grandkids.

Donnie was a devoted father, husband, son, brother, uncle, and friend to many. He was a truck driver for most of his life and really enjoyed his job and met many new people over the years. He was the type of person that had no enemies and never met a stranger.

Don enjoyed his days spending time with his family and friends. He loved pulling tractors, tinkering on old cars, and making memories with his family and friends.

Preceding him in death is his father, Drexel Rogers and his grandparents Mabel (Smith) Rogers and Harry O’Dell Rogers; Enid (Patterson) and Leonard Merryman; and his brother-in-law Kevin Cecil.

Surviving is his loving wife of 41 years Vicki Rogers; his daughter Katelyn Coffman (Ryan) of Cadiz; his two sons: Chris Rogers (Lisl) of Tucson, Arizona and Craig Rogers of Cadiz, Ohio; his brothers: Michael Rogers (Cindie) of London, Ohio and Chad Rogers (Emily) of Cadiz, Ohio; his sisters Trudy Barr (Dave) of Cadiz, Ohio and Roberta Darios (Bill) of Cadiz, Ohio; brother in laws: Randal Cecil of Belmont, Ohio and Brad Cecil of Belmont, Ohio; his grandchildren: Caden Rogers, Derrick Rogers, Addison Rogers, Colton Rogers, Drexan Coffman and Conner Coffman; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz where Masonic Service will be held at 5:45 p.m.. A graveside service will be held on Monday at 1:00 p.m. at Patterson Cemetery, Deersville, Ohio. Masks and social distancing will be required and the family asks that you not congregate in the funeral home after paying you respects.

