Rudy Rodich, 76, of Unionvale, Ohio, died Tuesday, December 22, 2020 in Weirton Medical Center.

A retired miner with Y&O Coal, he was a well-known and prolific area artist, sign painter, and owner of Rodich Signs & Designs. A self-taught artist, he created the HC and Huskies logos for Harrison Central High School. For years fans enjoyed his large mural on the outside of the John Stephenson Center next to the football field. He also hand-painted the logos on the basketball court for the Cadiz Cardinals and Harrison Central Huskies.

He was also in demand for painting race cars, from short-track dirt models to high-speed top-fuel dragsters.

Rodich will remain the recordholder in the 100-yard dash at the former Cadiz High School with a time of 10.1 seconds. He once clocked 9.9 seconds in a meet, though the time was disallowed.

He is survived by his son, Shan (Melanie) of Aurora, and his daughter, Chris (Doug) Kuhlke of Cuyahoga Falls; grandchildren Grace and Claire Rodich, Ally and Sydney Amoroso, and Sydney and Nolan Kuhlke; sisters Marlene Worklan (with whom he resided) of Hopedale, Mary (Melvin) Garrett of Massillon, and Shirley Hammack of Hopedale; brother Melvin “Butch” (Kay) Rodich of Cadiz; and a number of nieces and nephews, including special niece Dana McIntosh. He was preceded in death by his parents Michael “Red” and Elizabeth Rodich; his wife Mary (Phillips) and their son, Rudy “John”; Karen Skinner, the mother of his children; sisters Rose Klan and Kate Bernosky; and brother George Kozel.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no funeral service will be held. A memorial gathering will be held later. Contributions for an art scholarship to be created in his name can be sent to the Rudy Rodich Scholarship Fund in care of Dana McIntosh, 728 Bakers Road, Hopedale, OH 43976.

The family wishes to thank the nurses, physical therapists, and staff at Weirton Medical Center for their care over the years, and a very special thank you to Dr. Krzysztof Kubicki for his relentless support and care.

Arrangements entrusted to Borkoski Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.