Dolores May Zearley Morrow, age 90, of Scio passed away Dec. 23, 2020 in Gables Care Center, Hopedale from Covid-19.

Born Dec. 12, 1930 in Wellsville she was a daughter of the late Clarence Zearley and Edith Dickey Zearley. After moving to Massillon in 1942, she proudly played clarinet for the renowned Massillon Tiger’s Marching Band and graduated from Washington High School in 1949. She met the love of her life, John L. Morrow, on a blind date in 1947. Because he was serving in the Navy, they started their relationship as pen pals which led to their marriage on Aug. 4, 1951. They moved their family to Harrison County in 1969 where they owned and operated Willow Run Western Store near Tappan Lake from 1973-2004. When she lived in Massillon, she worked for Timken Roller Bearing, then was a dental assistant for Dr. Lauster and had worked for O’Neil’s Department Store.

Dolores was a member of the former Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Jewett until it closed, then she attended St. Teresa’s of Avila in Cadiz. She enjoyed watching and feeding her birds and tending her flower garden. She was an expert cook and baker, who was especially known for her delicious pies and chicken that she lovingly shared with family and friends.

Preceding her in death is her husband of 53 years, John L. Morrow on March 7, 2004, a daughter Sheila Morrow Brown on Aug. 29, 2018, a son-in-law Dino Piergallini on February 25, 2013, a sister Margaret Zearly Johnston and brothers Clarence “Buddy” and Robert Zearly.

Surviving are her eldest daughter Rebecca Morrow (Rick) Hugh; her son John A. Custer and his children Katelyn Blue and John Kyle Custer; her daughter Jodi (Mitch) Nichols and her sons Andrew and Ethan Nichols; and youngest daughter Jennifer (Joe) Laque and her daughter Zoe Morrow Laque. Dolores is also survived by her youngest daughter Diana Morrow (Scott Lallathin) Piergallini and her children Mario (Rachel Zeroski) Piergallini and his daughter Ariel Rose Piergallini; Giovanni (Alyssa Houk) Piergallini and Madeena (Justin Callarik) Piergallini. Dolores’ middle daughter Sheila Morrow Brown’s (dec) children are Eric (Rachel) Brown and his daughter Lillianna Brown and Kristina Brown-Potkrajac and her sons Brayden Maluska and Mason and Nieko Potkrajac. A brother Donald “Dick” Zearley of Strasburg also survives her.

Services were held Saturday, Dec. 26 at Koch Funeral Home in Scio with Father John McCoy officiating.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Gables Care Center Activities Fund, 351 Lahm Dr, Hopedale, Ohio 43976. www.kochfuneral.com