Charles H. Wenner Sr. age 94 of Cadiz, OH (formerly of Jewett, Ohio) went to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at the Harrison County Home.

He was born on May 10, 1926 in Cadiz to the late George A. and Mary (Hennen) Wenner. He graduated from Jewett High School in 1944. He served his country in the US Army Air Corp. He married Ruth Copeland on April 16, 1949.

Charles worked for many years as an electrician for Frances “Pop” Merryman and in 1970 to 1992 worked at Harrison Community Hospital as the head of maintenance. He also had his own electrical repair business for many years.

Charles attended the Cadiz First Church of God where he was a trustee and a Sunday School teacher. He was a member of the Gideons (Harrison-Belmont Camp) for many years. He was proud to be a Gideon.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Ruth Copeland Wenner. Also he is survived by his three children: Linda Wenner, Charles H. Wenner Jr and Mary Ellen (Craig) Haney all of Cadiz. He has five grandchildren; Joshua (Jamie) Haney of North Canton, Joseph (Jennifer) Wenner, Jeremiah (Deanna) Haney of Cadiz, Jordon (Christie Hudson) Wenner of Pittsburgh and Jessica (Jason) Kerr of Cadiz. He has eight great grandchildren; one step great granddaughter and one great-grandson and one step great-grandson. He has many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his brother Phillip (Marilynn) Wenner and his sister Virginia Miller; his brother-in-law Charles Bethel and brother-in-law Bob (Bonnie) Copeland.

He is preceded in death by his parents George and Mary (Hennen) Wenner, and his in-laws Joseph and Mildred Copeland, his daughter-in-law Susan K. Wenner; his brother Johnny Wenner; his brother and sister-in law George and Eloise Wenner; his sister and brother-in-law Isabelle and Edgar Wallace; his sister and brother-in-law Mary K. and Bob Greene, his sister-in-law Edith Wenner; brother-in-law Bill Miller; and sister-in Margaret Bethel. Also two nieces and two nephews precede him in death.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Cadiz First Church of God; Mary Ellen Haney; 142 Jamison Ave; Cadiz, OH 43907

Due to the COVID a memorial service will be held at a later date. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.