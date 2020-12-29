Lana J. Brooks Beall, 60, of Cadiz went to be with the Lord, suddenly, on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 in the Emergency Room at Trinity Medical Center West in Steubenville, Ohio. She was born Dec. 15, 1960 in Martins Ferry, Ohio a daughter of Roger Eugene Brooks and the late Barbara Joanne Gross.

She was a member of St. James A.M.E. Church in Cadiz, was the owner/operator of A-1 Satellite Services and ShaRob Productions in Las Vegas, a licensed cosmetologist in Ohio and Las Vegas, former care taker and formerly worked at the Dollar Store in Cadiz, Ohio.

She was preceded in death, in addition to her mother; by her husband, Robert Duane Beall, Sr.

Surviving are her father, Charles Gross of Cadiz; a daughter, Sharee “Dave” Capers; a son, Robert D. Beall, Jr.; brothers: Roger L. Brooks of Cadiz and Scott “Lynn” Brooks of Smithfield; a sister, Tammy “Chris” Gross of Cadiz; Grandchildren: Alexis Beall, Avery Bailey, Davinci and Dia Capers, and Davian Beall; Charles Brooks, Victoria “Justin” Burrows, Jessica Brooks and many other nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Jan. 2 from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz with Rev. Craig Smith officiating. Burial will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required.

