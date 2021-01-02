Gene R. Miller, age 91, of 67330 Ebbert Road South, Lot 38, St. Clairsville, Oh 43950.

died at 6:47 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 in Select Specialty Hospital of Southeast Ohio in Newark, Ohio after a short illness.

Gene was born October 7, 1929 in Kalamazoo, Michigan; a son of the late Fred C. Miller and Lena Morrison Miller.

He joined the military when he was sixteen years old. He received his GED while in the military.

He served in the Marines and Army, Gene was a veteran of World War II, Korean War, and the Vietnam War. He was qualified to wear the Navy Seal Ensigna because he served with the Underwater Demolition Team which became the Navy Seals. He retired from the military March 1, 1967.

Later in life he attended Northwestern University in Chicago and was an ordained associate member of the East Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church in 1992. He served the Londonderry-Fairview Charge, Irish Ridge Charge, Peoli Charge, Barnesville Main Street Charge, Lloydsville Charge, and Morristown United Methodist Churches. He retired from ministry at age 88.

Gene was a member of the Morristown United Methodist Church, the American Legion of St. Clairsville, the Barnesville VFW, Freeport F&AM 415, Freeport Eastern Star #319, and Barnesville Kiwanis. He enjoyed bowling at St. Clair Lanes in St. Clairsville several times a week and last bowled the week before Thanksgiving. He loved going out to eat with friends and family.

Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Myrtle Ann Floyd Miller. They were married May 7, 1960.

Also surviving are two daughters: Susan (James) Anderson of Cadiz and Cynthia (Michael) Rogers of London, Ohio; eight grandchildren: Korynne (Brian) Smith, Kenneth (Courtney) Anderson, Clayton (Jessica) Anderson, Kerry (Allison) Anderson, all of Cadiz; Joshua Rogers, Nathan Rogers, Jonathon (Jennifer) Rogers, and Rebekah Meyers, all of London; nineteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by three sisters, six brothers, and a great-granddaughter.

Following Gene’s wishes he has been cremated. A time to share memories and condolences with the family will be held on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Freeport United Methodist Church. The family request everyone wear a mask. A private family service with follow at 2:30 with Pastor Karen Elliott officiating.

Koch Funeral Home, 216 S High Street, Freeport was entrusted with Gene’s arrangements.

Online condolences may be made on the funeral home’s website www.kochfuneralhome.net