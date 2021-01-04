Denver Adams III, 52, of Cadiz, Ohio, died Jan. 2, 2021 in Community Hospice, New Philadelphia, Ohio, following a long illness. He was born Aug, 18, 1968, in Bellaire, Ohio, son of the late Denver Jr. and Rose Grabits Adams. He graduated from Harrison Co. Vocational School in 1987 and had worked as a security guard.

Denver is survived by his sister Susan Dolecki and husband Mitchelll, his nephews, Tyler and Dylan and his longtime companion, Sharon Hamilton, all of Cadiz. In keeping with family wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Blackburn Funeral home of Hopedale is assisting the family. www.blackburnfuneralhomes.com