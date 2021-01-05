Dorothy Bice Gammeter, 92, of Cadiz, died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 at the Harrison County Home. She was born April 13, 1928 in Camden, New Jersey the daughter of John Lester Bice and Dorothy Elizabeth Evans.

She was preceded in death in addition to her parents; by her husband of 55 years, Edward Gammeter; her son Roger Gammeter on Dec. 24, 2020; her younger brother, Ralph Bice; her step mother, Eleanor McBride Bice Schmitt; her stepbrother, Richard McBride and a half sister, Cathy Bice Atkinson.

She is survived by her son, Eric (Barbara) Gammeter of New Market, Maryland; her daughter-in-law, Karen Gammeter of Cadiz; Grandsons: Todd and Carrie Gammeter and their children Keenan and Isabelle Gammeter of Port Washington and Collin Gammeter and his son Nolan of Bellaire, Ohio; one granddaughter by marriage, Lisa (Andrew) Giacco; and two great-grandsons: Andrew and Anthony; a brother, John Bice of Frankfort, Kentucky; and a step sister, Cindy McBride Vickers of Jewett; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, Jan. 8 from 4-7 at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz where funeral service will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. along with her son Roger Gammeter, with Rev. Pete Tuchek officiating. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery.

