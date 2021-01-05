Roger Dean Gammeter, 67, Cadiz, died Dec. 24, 2020. He was born Feb. 25, 1953 in Wheeling, West Virginia the son of the late Edward C. and Dorothy Bice Gammeter.

He was employed at Ullman Oil in Sugarcreek, Ohio since 1986.

Roger was a 1971 graduate of Cadiz High School and was a graduate of the first paramedic class at Belmont Technical College. He joined the Cadiz E-Squad in 1976 and remained there for 40 years. He became and EMT and CPR Instructor.

He was the recipient of the Emstar Dr. Alfred Award in 1994. He was awarded volunteer of the year numerous times by the Cadiz EMS. He was the first recipient of the Cadiz Business Association Citizen of the Year award, past president of the Harrison County Airport Authority, member of the Boy Scouts of America, member of the 660th Transportation Company of the U.S. Army Reserve and a member of the Harrison County Amateur Radio Club with call letters “W8CSU” of his late father. He loved his Shelby of 50 years and loved woodworking. He could make or fix anything.

Surviving in addition to his wife of 48 years, Karen Beck Gammeter of Cadiz; are his son, Todd and Carrie Gammeter and their children, Keenan and Isabelle of Port Washington; his brother, Eric (Barbara) Gammeter of Neew Market, Maryland; his nephew Collin Gammeter and his son, Nolan of Bellaire; Uncle, John Bice of Kentucky and two cousins: Michael (Julia) Bice and April Bice Birkley; and his cat, Patches.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, Jan. 8 from 4-7 at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home where his funeral service will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. along with his mother Dorothy Gammeter with Rev. Pete Tuchek officiating. Burial will follow at Cadiz Union Cemetery.

