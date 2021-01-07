Karen June Hoxworth, 73 of Tippecanoe and formerly of Wooster died on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at Sunnyslope Care Center.

She was born Aug. 15, 1947 in Upper Sandusky to Ruben James and Venita Cristene McMahan Ellis. In 1969 she married Larry Hoxworth. He survives.

Karen graduated from Upper Sandusky High School in 1965 and from Cosmetology school in 1966. She had been an instructor at Wooster Beauty School. In 1971, she and Larry followed their dream and opened their own salon where Karen worked as a hair stylist and helped to manage the salon before retiring in 2010. She was a member of the Church of the Cross United Methodist Church in Wooster where she participated in the choir. She then attended Deersville United Methodist Church after retiring to Tippecanoe.

Karen loved dancing and had both preformed and helped with dance recitals, boating, shopping, traveling and vacationing with her family and friends. She also enjoyed sewing and planting flowers. She was previous involved with being a Cub Scout leader, NAMI and cheerleading while in high school.

Along with her husband, Karen is survived by her children Tiffany Hoxworth of Berea, Tamara Shultz of Canton and Tyson Hoxworth of Plain City; grandchildren Chasidy Hoxworth, Chayah Magee, Venita Shultz, Dax Hoxworth and Isla Hoxworth; brother Jim Ellis of Springfield along with several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends will be received on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 from 3-5 p.m. at McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

Private family services will be held with burial in Wooster Cemetery.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be directed to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., Suite E Uniontown, OH 44685.

