Pamella J. Grimes, 61, of Hopedale, Ohio died Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Weirton Medical Center. She was born March 22, 1959 in Smithfield, Ohio a daughter of the late Jeff and Elizabeth Holsten.

She was a housewife.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Eddie Holsten.

Surviving are her husband, Kenneth Grimes of Hopedale; a daughter, Tiffany Lopez of Dennison; a son, Justin Knight of Steubenville; a grandson, Ellington Haynes; 2 stepsons: Ronnie Grimes of Bulger, PA and Mike Grimes of North Carolina; 10 step grandchildren; and a sister, Rev. Johnnie Mae Harrison of Washington, DC.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic a private service will be held. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

