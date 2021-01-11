Myron Lemoyne Thompson, 93, of Cadiz, Ohio passed away Jan. 10, 2021 at the Harrison Community Hospital, Cadiz, Ohio. He was born Jan. 5, 1928 in Germano, Ohio the son of the late Clyde and Ruby Miller Thompson. He was a loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather.

Myron served in WW II Army Occupation in Japan and retired as First Sergeant from the 660th Transportation Cadiz Army Reserves with 30 years of service. He also retired at Group Leader in the Instrument Department at Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel in Mingo Junction with 42 years of service. He was a member of Unionport Lodge #333, F.&A.M., Scottish Rite Valley of Steubenville and York Rite of Steubenville. Also, he was a member of the American Legion Post #34 in Cadiz, Ohio. Myron regularly attended New Athens United Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Cathy M Wells of Cadiz; brothers: Raymond (Louise) of Minerva, Walter (Dorthea) of Jewett and Byron of Jewett; Sisters: Eva Eileen as an infant, Mildred (Glen) Keffer of Dover, Thelma Bailey of Jewett, and Ruth (Bill) Yost of Piedmont; and his son-in-law, Louis Paul Jones of Cadiz, Ohio.

Surviving are his wife, Wanda Cordner Brown Thompson of Cadiz; two daughters: Cathy (Lynn) Murral of Rice’s Landing, Pa., and Sondra Jones of Cadiz; stepson, Gary (Joyce) Brown of Cadiz; Grandchildren: Cari Murral of Morgantown, Clayton (Mary) Murral of Pittsburgh, Andy (Jessica) Bates, Tanile (Mark) Dulkoski and Chelsea (Gary Bethel) Currence all of Cadiz; eight Great Grandchildren; and a Sister: Shirley (Dave) Waller of Florida.

A private service will be held due to the Covid-19 Pandemic at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz with Pastor Jon Little officiating. Military honors conducted by the Cadiz American Legion. Burial will take place at Cadiz Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking for memorial contributions to: New Athens United Methodist Church, c/o Mary Lou Hartley, PO Box 213, New Athens, Ohio 43981.