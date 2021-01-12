Carmen Pizzino, 80, of Hopedale, Ohio, died Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 in Trinity West Medical Center, Steubenville, Ohio. He was born Jan, 26, 1940 in East Cadiz, Ohio, son of the late Anthony and Thelma Browning Pizzino. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Causby Pizzino on July 4, 2019 and an infant daughter Lisa.

He graduated from Hopedale High School in 1958 and served in the Army with the Transportation Division in Cadiz, Ohio, He attended barber school. For over 50 years, he owned and operated Carmen’s Barbershop in Wintersville, and everyone referred to him as “Carmen the Barber”. Carmen was Catholic by faith, a former member of the Hopedale Town Council, and a member of the Masonic Lodge #45 in Steubenville. Carmen loved cars and was a member of the Steel Valley Antique Car Club and a past member of the Hill and Gully Dune Buggy Club.

Carmen is survived by his son T.J. Pizzino and wife Jody of Scio, Ohio, his daughter, Natalie Pizzino of Hopedale, a brother Carl Pizzino of Malvern, Oho and three sisters, Carol Stringer of Cadiz, Toni Starr and husband Clyde of Hopedale and Carleen Merkel and husband Curt of Vermillion, Ohio. Five grandchildren survive, Hunter, Heath, Ericka, Mikayla, and Lexus, and his companion, Verna Rensi. Carmen will also be missed by his loving dog, Sophie.

Graveside services will be Sat. Jan. 16, 2021 at 10 AM in Greenwood Cemetery. Masks are requested. Services are being provided by Blackburn Funeral Home of Hopedale, Ohio. www.blackburnhomes.com