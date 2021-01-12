Larry Lee Ward, Sr., 77, of Hopedale, died Monday, January 11, 2021 at Trinity Medical Center West in Steubenville, Ohio. He was born November 17, 1943 in Unionvale, Ohio a son of the late William and Carolyn Tolbert Ward.

He was a member of the First Church of God in Cadiz, Harrison Lodge #219, F.&A.M., the AFL-CIO Board, was a retired miner having worked at Y&O Coal Company Nelms Mine #2, and was an executive board member of District 6 of the UMWA where he served as President for 16 years; a member of the Hopedale Village Council where he served as Mayor and the CIC Representative and was a volunteer at Harrison Community Hospital. He was an avid Cleveland Browns and Indians fan and enjoyed attending games with his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, George William Ward and a sister, Betty Coffman Peterson.

Surviving are his wife, Laura Mattern Ward; a son, Larry L. Ward, Jr. of Cadiz; a daughter, Julie Ward of Hopedale; his siblings: James (Marjorie) Ward of Hopedale, Michael Ward of Cadiz, Pat Atkins of Hopedale, Sue Kuhn of Hopedale and Judy (Danny) Keller of Unionvale; a number of nieces and nephews.

Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, private services will be held at the convenience of the family. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, Hopedale, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Hopedale EMS, P.O. Box 271, Hopedale, Ohio 43907.

