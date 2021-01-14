Arvel “Junior” Patrick, age 88, of Cambridge, Ohio, formerly of Scio, Ohio died Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Southeastern Medical Center, Cambridge, Ohio. Born Aug. 29, 1932 in Madison, Ky., he was a son of the late Chester Patrick and Nancy Sheppard Patrick. He was a hard working construction worker and proudly belonged to the local labor union.

Junior will be greatly missed by his wife Gay Richmond Patrick, whom he married September 25, 2000; his children Rosemary (Vance) Long, Polly (Bobby) Nalley, Randy (Christine) Patrick, Rebecca (Bob) Frohnapfel; his grandchildren Bill and Josh Shank, Rachel (Randy) Hupp, Jessica (Chuck) Duffy, Braelyn and Ethan Patrick, Annie (Jimmy McAfee) Long and Melissa Roberts; 11 great grandchildren; a loving sister Elsie (Leroy) Slusher; stepchildren Pam (Mark) Heitzman, Nancy Firman, Sandy (Rick) Colley, Tim Richmond and Terry Richmond and several step grandchildren, step great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and his little dog Button that he loved dearly, all will greatly miss him.

Junior was preceded in death by his first wife Violet M Lawson Patrick on July 17, 1997; they were married on Sept. 5, 1956. He was also preceded on death by siblings Archie Patrick, Reuben Patrick, Norma Jean Patrick, Betty Phillips, Helen Slusher, Paul Allen, a great grandson Matthew Duffy and a granddaughter Liza Patrick.

Services will be private with burial at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, near Tappan Lake. Koch Funeral Home in Scio, Ohio has been entrusted with his arrangements.