Margaret Lenora Rainbow-Jeffers, 96, of Uhrichsville, formerly a 35 year resident of Tippecanoe, passed away on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Schoenbrunn Healthcare in New Philadelphia. Born July 30, 1924 in Mount Pleasant, Ohio, she was the last surviving child of the late Eugene C. and Mable D. (Waldren) Rainbow, having been preceded in death by her siblings, Harvey Rainbow, Fred Rainbow, Jane Argioni, Charles Foringer, and Lucille Leach Riley.

On March 17, 1946, Margaret wed Arnie Clay Jeffers with whom she enjoyed over 45 years of marriage until his passing on Oct. 29, 1991. They are survived by a daughter, Sharon Scott Brown; son, Robert (Cheryl) Jeffers; six grandchildren, Gary (Loretta) Scott, Adam (Stormie) Jeffers, Michele Scott (Kathy), Jarrod (Julie) Jeffers, Miracle (Dave) Brown, and Ashley (Adam) Barker; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-granddaughters; a sister-in-law, Violet Slusarcyk; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, husband, and siblings, she was preceded in death by a son, Gary Ronald Jeffers; son-in-law, Amos Brown; and a great-grandson, Kaden Barker.

Margaret was devoted to her family and will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was also a waitress for Grace’s Restaurant on S. R. 250 for a number of years. Margaret was Methodist by faith and enjoyed being active in local congregations, especially baking and cooking for church events. A woman who always like to keep busy, she was an avid reader who also liked doing embroidery, playing cards, and putting together jigsaw puzzles.

In the interest of public health, a private family service is planned before interment in Longview Cemetery in New Athens where she will be interred with her beloved husband and son. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church in Uhrichsville.