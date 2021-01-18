Mary Ann “Annie” Porter of Cadiz, went home to the Lord on Jan. 14, 2021 in Sunnyslope Nursing Home. She was born March 4, 1934 to Leota and Earl Fryer.

Mary Ann was a member of Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church and was a lay delegate to the Annual Conferences for 20 years. Mary Ann was also on several boards of the church over the years of her membership and was pianist for 20 years. She was a Sunday School Teacher as well as a youth choir director. Mary Ann was also a member of the United Methodist Women and a chair person on various committees. Mary Ann was a member of the Eastern Star.

When her sons were growing up, Mary Ann sold Amway products and was a recipient of an award for outstanding sales. Later in life she was involved in the American Saddlehorse Association and helped to present trophies one year at the Ohio State Fair.

Mary Ann lived in Florida and Groveport, Ohio for a time and upon returning to Cadiz, raised money to paint the buildings at the Harrison County Fair Grounds.

Mary Ann was called Annie at times. She said it was because she was like Annie Oakley and she was a good marksman with a gun.

Mary Ann was proceeded in death by her parents and two sisters, Ruth Fryer Bennett and Jean Fryer Webb. She leaves behind a brother, Earl Fryer, who is living in Illinois. She was also proceeded in death by her husband Neil D. Porter, and a second husband Melville Wohrley. She was remarried to Neil in 1999 and he passed away in 2007.

Surviving are two sons who she dearly loved; Craig Neil ( Dianne) Porter, and

Joseph Earl ( Linda) Porter. Also surviving and her greatest loves are seven grandchildren. Jessica (Chip) Vitagliano, Adam (Christina) Porter, Bryan (Connie) Bachtel, Christine (Bill) Walsh, Steffanie Porter, Sarah Porter, and Craig (Jenna) Porter. Also surviving are great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid, a graveside service will be held for immediate family and friends. The service will be held Saturday Jan. 23 at Cadiz Union Cemetery at 11 a.m. with Pastor Michael Cunningham officiating. A memorial service will be planned for a later time. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio. The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.