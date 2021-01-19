Joyce Ilene Maxwell

On January 17, 2021 Joyce I. Maxwell (79) of Cadiz went to be with the Lord.

Joyce was born on April 21, 1941 in Bellaire, Ohio to John B and Ilene Dunlap. She worked as a babysitter, caregiver, and housekeeper for some very special families.

Joyce loved spending time with her family, especially vacations with them to the beach. She liked catching up with all her friends and family on Facebook. Joyce was a member of the Christian Lighthouse Church for 35 years with Pastor and Sister Kermit Hall. She enjoyed going to the Ladies Retreats and spending time with her church family. Her nurturing heart, not only cared for her family and friends, but her flowers too.

Joyce was preceded in death by her mother, Ilene McMannis Dunlap, her father, John B. Dunlap, and her sister, Bonnie Stewart.

Surviving are: her daughters Becky Maxwell Barr, Brenda (Bill) Wink Luther, and Cindy (Tom) Zende; her sons Alvin “Bud” Maxwell Jr. and John Maxwell, all of Cadiz. Her grandchildren: Jason (Renee) Barr, Justin (Erin) Barr, Joshua Barr, William (Shelby) Luther, Jessica (Angel) Boned, Stephanie Zende, Michelle Zende, TJ Zende, James (Debra) Maxwell, Heather (William) Pethel, Montana Maxwell, Megan Maxwell, and Azalea Myers. Her great-grandchildren: Emma, Gavin, Logan, Olivia, Matthew, Addison, William, Avery, Zechariah, Samantha, Rebecca, Mickayla, Lydia, Enslee, Braxton, Isabella, Lilliana, Leo, Levi, Jayda, Juliana, and great-great-grandchildren Mari and Lincoln. Her sisters Phyllis (Art) Best of Hartville and Kathy Cusick of Cadiz, and brother Woodie (Linda) Dunlap of Cadiz, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever. Psalm 23

Services will be held at Christian Lighthouse 260 21 St. SE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Viewing hours 11:00am-1:00pm with service following. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Becky Barr at 804 E Market St. Cadiz, Ohio 43907.