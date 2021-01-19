Martin McKim, 89, of Adena, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 at Harrison Community Hospital.

Martin was born Jan. 24, 1931, a son of the late Thomas Holly McKim and Mary Horvath McKim.

He was a graduate of Adena High School then married in 1950 to his wife of 70 years, June Penoyer McKim. Martin started out in Dairy Farming in Pa., then moved back to Adena in 1964 to enter into partnership with his brother David, McKim Coal Company. He also became very involved in community service for his town. He served for years at the Adena Volunteer Fire Co., was a long-time board member of the Adena Water and Sewer Board, a 50 year member of the Adena Lions Club, served on the Peoples National Bank of Mt. Pleasant Board of Directors, Harrison Coal and Reclamation Historical Past, appointed by the Ohio Governor to the Ohio Reclamation Board of Review. Martin also served his church Adena United Methodist Church as a board member for many years.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a daughter Kelly Smith, brothers; David and Bill McKim and a sister Mary Ann Rittenhouse.

Martin is survived by his wife June, and a daughter Marta (Paul) Warner of Florida.

Friends will be received Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 from 10 until time of service at 12 p.m. at Borkoski Funeral Home, 60 South Bridge Street, Adena, Ohio. Interment will follow at Holly Memorial Gardens, Pleasant Grove.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Adena United Methodist Church or the Adena Lions Club. Offer online condolences to the family at www.borkoskifuneral.com