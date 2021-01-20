Raymond A. Bailey, 39, of New Philadelphia, Ohio, died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 in Schoenbrun Health Center. He was born in Dennison, Ohio on Oct. 10, 1981, son of the late Donald Bailey Sr. He had formerly worked as a grill boy for Wendy’s Restaurants in New Philadelphia. Raymond enjoyed following the NASCAR circuit and was a huge fan of Dale Earnhardt Sr.

Surviving is his mother, Vickie Scopel Bailey of Uhrichsville, two brothers, Dale Bailey of New Philadelphia and Jonas (Samantha) Bailey of Uhrichsville, two half brothers, Donald (Lisa) Bailey Jr. of Dennison and Ronald Bailey of Uhrichsville, two half sisters, Tamara Arthur of Uhrichsville and Leoria Smith of Sherodsville, Ohio. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 from 11 am until time of services at 1 pm at the Blackburn Funeral Home, 324 High St., Hopedale, Ohio 43976. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Jewett, Ohio. Pastor Dean Blythe will officiate Masks are required and social distancing observed. Blackburn Funeral Home of Hopedale is assisting the family. www.blackburnfuneralhomes.com