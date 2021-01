ADENA – Mayor Brenda Roski displayed a village award in honor of former Treasurer, Cynthia Roski Hunter who had to step down due to health reasons at the end of last year.

The award was presented (Hunter was not present) at the Jan. 12 village council meeting. Mayor Roski noted Hunter’s work when she first took over the job last year and the problems she had to sort through and commended her for that work.