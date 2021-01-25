Norma Jean Arnold, 87, of Hopedale, died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at Gables Care Center, Hopedale, Ohio surrounded by her friends. She was born September 28, 1933 in Canton, Ohio a daughter of the late Wesley and Marie Auckerman.

She was the retired owner/operator, along with her husband J.B., of J.B. Arnold Trucking and a member of the Hopedale Church of Christ.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Burgess “J.B.” Arnold; an infant daughter and a son, Jimmie Ray “J.R” Arnold; and a sister, Bonnie L. Duell.

Surving are a daughter in law, Lisa Arnold; a nephew, Ray S. Duell; a niece, Kellie Deull-Bennett; honorary granddaughter, Lauren Parkinson; and her dear friends: Tracey Kuhn, Pam Wood and Kerry Lazear.

Due to the Covid Pandemic, a graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 27 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery, Hopedale with Dean Blythe officiating. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Gables Care Center, c/o Activity Fund, 351 Lahm Drive, Hopedale, Ohio 43976 or the Hounds Haven, 22 Township Road 150, Dillonvale, Ohio 43917.

