Norma Jean Arnold

By
Harrison News Herald
-
0
244

Norma Jean Arnold, 87, of Hopedale, died Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at Gables Care Center, Hopedale, Ohio surrounded by her friends. She was born September 28, 1933 in Canton, Ohio a daughter of the late Wesley and Marie Auckerman.

She was the retired owner/operator, along with her husband J.B., of J.B. Arnold Trucking and a member of the Hopedale Church of Christ.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Burgess “J.B.” Arnold; an infant daughter and a son, Jimmie Ray “J.R” Arnold; and a sister, Bonnie L. Duell.

Surving are a daughter in law, Lisa Arnold; a nephew, Ray S. Duell; a niece, Kellie Deull-Bennett; honorary granddaughter, Lauren Parkinson; and her dear friends: Tracey Kuhn, Pam Wood and Kerry Lazear.

Due to the Covid Pandemic, a graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 27 at 11:00 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery, Hopedale with Dean Blythe officiating. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.  

Memorial contributions may be made to the Gables Care Center, c/o Activity Fund, 351 Lahm Drive, Hopedale, Ohio 43976 or the Hounds Haven, 22 Township Road 150, Dillonvale, Ohio 43917.

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.