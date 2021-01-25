Helen Louise Capers, 97, of Hopedale, Ohio, formerly of Cadiz, passed away January, 21, 2021 in Gables Care Center, Hopedale, Ohio.

She was born in Scio, Ohio, Nov. 23, 1923, daughter of the late Edgar and Alice Bell Ostrander. Also preceding her in death were her husband, Alfred V Capers, Sept. 13, 2006, two sons, Al “Buddy” Capers and Jeffrey Capraro, granddaughter Stephanie Cundiff and several brothers and sisters. Helen worked for years at Scio Pottery Sales near Tappan Lake. She was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church in Cadiz, was an avid Bingo player, enjoyed going to garage sales, loved to bake and cook and spending time with her grandchildren. Also, one of Helen’s hobbies was collecting owl figurines and jewelry.

Surviving are children, Dino (Trudy) Capers of Lititz, PA. and, Debbie (Daniel) Hickman of Cypress, TX, grandchildren, Madison and Wesley Hickman, Tina Capers, Darcy Capers, several great grandchildren and beloved niece, Katie English.

Service and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Gables Care Center, Activities Department, 350 Lahm Dr. Hopedale, Ohio 43976. Arrangements are by Blackburn Funeral Home, Hopedale, Ohio.