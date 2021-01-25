Iverna Rosella Kohler Simmons, age 90, of Kilgore, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021 at Carroll Golden Age Retreat, Carrollton, after a period of declining health.

Born February 3, 1930 in Kilgore she was a daughter of the late Earl H. and Froma Kohler. A graduate of Carrollton High School, Iverna worked in the bakery at the former Al’s Foodliner in Carrollton and worked for Wood’s Grocery and the Kilgore General Store in Kilgore.

Iverna attended the Trinity Lutheran Church in Carrollton and the former Kilgore Lutheran prior to its closing. A farm girl all of her life, she enjoyed quilting, crocheting and volunteering at her church and for the Loudon Twp VFD fundraisers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Mervin Kenneth Simmons in 1995and brothers Gerald and Roger Kohler.

Surviving are sons Richard Lee (Sharon) Simmons of New Athens and M. Paul (Kay) Simmons of Amsterdam, two grandchildren Darla K. (Ron) Lucas and Luke P. (Brandi) Simmons; a brother Melvin J. (Nora) Kohler, four great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

A graveside memorial service is being planned for a later date in Harlem Springs Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Loudon Twp VFD, 7177 Germano Rd SE, Carrollton, Ohio 44615. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with her arrangements. www.kochfuneral.com