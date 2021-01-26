Donald Lee “Donnie” Malone

Donald Lee “Donnie” Malone, age 54, of Tippecanoe, passed away suddenly and tragically early Saturday morning, January 23, 2021, from an apparent heart attack, with his loving wife and son by his side.

Born November 9, 1966 in Canton, Ohio he was the youngest son of William P. “Bill” Malone and Kathleen R. “Kathy” Stertzbach Malone of Carrollton, who survive.

On New Year’s Eve 2002, Don married his love, Shannon N. Devore Malone at the Deersville United Methodist Church in an intimate candlelight ceremony. Their son, Nicolas Ray of the home, was born on December 1, 2005. Don is also survived by his daughter Sadye (Derik) Herrington, who bless Don with grandchildren Dawson and Bailey; a son Donald Christopher Malone; a brother Mark (Katie) Malone and nephews Matt and Andrew Malone. Completing Don’s family is his fur baby Molly; mother-in-law Shelley Devore, brothers and sisters-in-law Travis and Nikki Devore and Kyle and Sarah Devore; a nephew Dakota Devore; a niece Harper Devore and many beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Preceding Don in death is his father-in-law and good friend Chuck Devore, cousin Little Denny Malone, and numerous aunts and uncles.

Don was a 1985 graduate from Carrollton High School who participated in their co-op internship program that allowed him to become an intern journeyman at Carrollton Graphics while still in high school. He spent his entire life as a press operator at various printing companies in the area and in the Carolina’s including Carrollton Graphics, Landolls, Rhodes, Vertis, Freeport Press, R.R. Donnelley and for the past 7 years he has worked as a certified digital printer at Carbonless and Cut Sheet Forms in New Concord, Ohio and was looking forward to retiring in a few years.

Each and every day began with a lot of coffee and a cigarette, and many evenings would end with a bowl of ice cream and always with “I love you, be careful in the morning”. Don fell in love with the house and property where Shannon was raised, and there was no other place that he wanted to raise their son. He was so proud making his home on that narrow dirt road and even happier to have been able to make many improvements within the home and at their pole barn. Don had some big dreams, but overall chose to live a pretty simple life. Hot temperatures and bright sunshine was his favorite season, as he loved being outdoors. His idea of kicking back after the work week was sitting around a bonfire,

with a cold beer, playing a game or two of corn hole, listening to music, which could consist of Pink Floyd songs to Reba. Sometimes he would brave up and sing Karaoke, which was either really good, or the song was not for him at all. He was content relaxing with just Shannon and Nic, but never hesitated to welcome family, neighbors, and even a time or two, newly met folks to join them. All summer long, you could expect Don to be grilling or smoking burgers, sausages, steaks, or ribs. You would leave either from having a great time, a full belly, or many times both. Another summer pastime for Don was riding on

the property on a 4-wheeler, golf cart, or his firewood pickup truck. Don loved taking his family out to eat, and his Mexican dinner of the jumbo burrito would always be called out by Nic before they arrived at the restaurant. During Red Lobster’s “all you can eat” events, Don and Nic always had a plan on what they were getting in their line-up. He was a creature of habit with some things, and we always knew to have a bottle of hot sauce nearby for many of his meals. Shannon often wondered if had any taste buds, as he would say “the hotter, the better”, especially for wings. And the apple pies, oh how he loved his mom’s and Shannon’s homemade apple pies, anytime of the year. He could usually count on one around his birthday. Don believed in the Second Amendment; he enjoyed target practicing and showing Nic gun safety. Although he wasn’t a full week, gun season hunter, he would go out a day or two to hunt deer.

He would have had a trophy mount one time, if he hadn’t shot an antler off, which he would remind us every season. Since he was a young boy, Don also loved to fish, especially at his parent’s pond. He passed this trait to Nic and one of his dreams was to own a small fishing boat for the two of them. In

the Spring you could always find Don, Shannon, and Nic in the woods mushroom hunting. It was always a competition to see who would find the first one of the season. Don also enjoyed NASCAR when Dale Jr was driving and was able to get to a couple of races to watch him. Don was also a winemaker, taught by his father-in-law Chuck Devore. He highly advised everyone to never drink an entire bottle in one sitting.

Don would usually be awake by 4 am on Saturday and Sunday, hidden away in his “bunker”; with the handle of “43” Don chatted to guys on the CB, from all around, including his uncle. He got to know some pretty nice guys with this old school technology. Don typically wasn’t one to start a conversation, but once one was started he could talk for hours. Then around 7:30 am it was off to cook a large weekend breakfast, as he always told Nic, “breakfast is the most important meal of the day buddy”. The Malone Soup and Weiny Bash (a family event inspired by Chuck Devore), hosted by Don, Shannon, and Nic the past couple years, was always an exciting event for him. He couldn’t wait to have his parents, brother, cousins, and great friends all together for an end of summer event. More things had been added every year, making it bigger and better. Don was a huge supporter of his family. He was so happy Shannon was able to give up smoking and started running in place of it; he even attended a few races to cheer her on. Don had tried and wanted to give up cigarettes, but wasn’t able to get there. He hoped his struggle with this addiction would always be enough for Nic to see and never want to start. His support of Shannon after the loss of her dad 3 ½ years ago, as he also fought the heartache, will never be forgotten by her family. He was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan but was happy to see the Browns go as far as they did this year. But there were no games better to watch than the Harrison Central Huskies games that Nic played in over the past 3 years. Don was so humbled watching him on the field and hoped he would continue playing through high school. He was amazed with Nic’s strength and dedication, on and off the field. He was also proud of Nic in his academics, and his determination on wanting to become an attorney. He was confident Nic was going to do big things and was certain he would keep his respectful way about him while doing so. This man was full of life, love, and ambition and will be missed by all who knew him. He absolutely would want us all to remember as he was. Don was with Shannon and Nic on January 22, 2021 doing some of the things he so loved to do. He was smiling, laughing, talking about future plans, and texting family. He was given 54 years to fight for the life he wanted until the good Lord needed him back.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 28th from 11 am to 2 pm at Deersville United Methodist Church, 226 W Main St, Deersville with social distancing and face coverings required. At 2 pm a private service will be held in the church, and then a public graveside service will be held in Patterson Union Cemetery, Deersville at approximately 2:45 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to Shannon Malone, for Nic’s college education, through an account that is being established at First National Bank, 105 Grant St, Dennison, Ohio 44621. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has

been entrusted with his arrangements.