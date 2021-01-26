Ray Owen Jenkins, age 95, of Plant City, FL passed away on January 23, 2021.

He was the son of the late Harry and Josephine Swittor Jenkins.

Survivors include wife; Marjorie Jenkins, children; Laird (Dotty) Jenkins, Bradford (Robin) Jenkins, Cynthia (John) Sealock, Douglas (Leslie) Jenkins, sibling; Shirley Norquest, eight grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren.

Formally of Hopedale, Ohio, he was a Banker at First National Bank of Hopedale and Cadiz Ohio. Ray was a United States Air Force Veteran. He was a member of Olin Wright Lodge where he was Chaplain. He enjoyed quilting and collecting coins and stamps.

Services will be held privately.

