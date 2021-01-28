Wanda Cordner Brown Thompson, 88, of Cadiz died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 at UPMC Passavant Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She was born August 1, 1932 in Flushing, Ohio daughter of the late Charles Edward and Fidelia Ann Wagner Cordner.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Wanda retired from GTE (Verizon) in 1987 with almost 30 years of service. She regularly attended New Athens United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her first husband, Delmas Dean Brown; her second husband, Myron Lemoyne Thompson; her daughter, Cathy Wells; stepson-in-law, Louis Paul Jones; brothers: Clyde (Emma Jean) and Harry (Nellie) Cordner; sisters: Wilma (Ed) Cunningham, Betty (Bryan) Fulton, Maxine (Joe) Nucci and special sister and brother-in-law, Marie and John Sproul who raised her from grade school and were like parents to her and two special nephews: John Jr. and Bill Sproul.

Surviving are her son, Gary (Joyce) Brown of Cadiz; two step-daughters: Cathy (Lynn) Murral of Rice’s Landing, Pa., and Sondra Jones of Cadiz; Grandchildren: Chelsea (Gary Bethel) Currence of Cadiz, Cari Murral of Morgantown, Clayton (Mary) Murral of Pittsburgh, Andy (Jessica) Bates and Tanile (Mark) Dulkoski all of Cadiz; eight Great Grandchildren; sister, Shirley Martin of Florida and several nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held due to the Covid-19 Pandemic at Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz with Pastor Jon Little officiating. Burial will take place at Cadiz Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking for memorial contributions to: New Athens United Methodist Church, c/o Mary Lou Hartley, 74245 Fairpoint-New Athens Road, St. Clairsville , Ohio 43950.