NEW ATHENS – Another piece to the Coal & Reclamation Park is about to be put into place. The “house” of the Marion 111 arrived at Stumptown Road just before 5 p.m. today and will be placed next to its counter part on the grounds.

The piece came from New Philadelphia from where it was donated. It was originally purchased by the Beldon Brick Company on Jan. 18, 1950.

It will be placed next to the Marion 1948 house, as it’s called on Stumptown Road.