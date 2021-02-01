Richard E. Carter, Sr., 81 of Cadiz, died Sunday Jan. 31, 2021 at Wheeling Hospital. He was born May 11, 1939 in Adena, a son of the late Harold and Sarah Childers Carter.

Richard attended New Athens United Methodist Church; coached biddy league football and baseball; and worked in the coal field for over 30 years and was a member of the Redman Club in Martins Ferry.

He was preceded in death in addition to his parents by a grandson, Shawn Shoulders; a brother, Ronald Carter and a sister, Mary Alice Crothers.

He was a loving husband to his wife of 64 years, whom he married Aug.1, 1956, Grace Deaton Carter; also surviving are his children: Debbie (Jeff) Mercer of St. Clairsville, Priscilla (Wally) Grabits of Adena; Richard (Brenda) Carter of Cadiz and Becky (Lee) Shoulders of Wintersville; a number of grandchildren and great grandchildren; two brothers: Orval (Clara) Carter of St. Clairsville and David (Donna) Carter of Scio; five sisters: Dorothy Utter of Harrisville, Shirley Oszust of Uhrichsville, Virginia Fonner and Nancy (Kenny) Joseph all of Bethlehem, WV and Judy (Gene) Roberts of New Athens, Ohio.

Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place at Longview Cemetery, New Athens, Ohio. The family is being assisted by Clark-Kirkland-Barr Funeral Home, Cadiz, Ohio.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the New Athens UMC, c/o Mary Lou Hartley, 74245 Fairpoint-New Athens Road, St. Clairsville, Ohio 43950

The memorial guestbook may be signed at www.clark-kirkland-barr.com.