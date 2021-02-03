Beloved husband and father, Barry Gerald Hoyte, passed away of COVID-related complications on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Carondelet St. Joseph Hospital, Tucson, Arizona.

Barry was born March 21, 1941, in Binghamton, New York, and grew up in Oneonta, New York. He graduated from Schenevus High school in 1959 and joined the US Navy. He served for 27 years and retired as an E8 Senior Chief. He also worked at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard for 20 years. Barry and Sandy were married on Feb. 28, 1964, eventually becoming the proud parents of three sons.

When Barry retired, he and Sandy divided their time between their homes in Manchester, Washington, and Tucson, Arizona. He enjoyed going to antique tractor events, car races, fishing, sitting on the deck of their house in Washington watching the ships in the Puget Sound, and spending time with his family and friends. He also loved reading about the Wild West, collecting Western memorabilia and making quilts. He was kind and compassionate with a great sense of humor and he is deeply missed by all who knew him.

Barry was preceded in death by his parents, Faye Gerald Hoyte and Ruth Caroline Beams Hoyte Duggleby as well as his stepfather Arthur Duggleby, brother Arthur Duggleby Jr., son Thane Scott Hoyte and his wife Delia Ortiz and his granddaughter Sarah Jane.

Barry is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sandra June Wallace Hoyte of Cadiz Ohio, son Seth Eric Hoyte, son Thor Ansen Hoyte (Christine Folsom), and his cherished grandchildren, Clara Mae Hoyte, Ewan Wallace Hoyte, Megan Elise Hoyte and Dianna Barraza Gregg.

No services were held.