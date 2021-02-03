Janet L. Bond, age 88 of Londonderry, died unexpectedly Monday morning Febr. 1, 2021 at her home.

She was born at Scio, Ohio Nov. 13, 1932 to the late Elmer & Maude E. Moore Thompson. Also preceding her in death was her husband, Charles Eugene (Gene) Bond and one Sister and five Brothers.

She was a member of the Londonderry United Methodist Church. She worked as a cook at Madison Elementary School. She and her husband (Gene) owed and operated Bond Orchard, Londonderry. Surviving is a Daughter, Leisa Bond of Londonderry. Three Sons, Charles Lynn ‘Peggy” Bond of Washington Pa. Lee ‘Penny’ Bond of Londonderry and Les ‘Kim’ Bond of New Philadelphia, Ohio. Grandchildren: Kevin Bond, Hazelwood, MO, Ryan ‘Sharon’ Bond, St. Peters, MO, Miranda ‘Robert’ Melvin, Richmond, VA, Tyler ‘Keely’ Bond, Quaker City, Jamie Kerns, Londonderry, Jenna ‘Clifford’ Wilson, Dover, Taylor ‘Kevin’ Leidlein, North Canton. Great Grandchildren: Walker, Gannon, Helen Bond, Penelope Melvin, Helena Bond, and Karter Eugene Wilson. A sister-in-law, Marlene Bond, and Several Nieces & Nephews.

In following Covid-19 restrictions, mask and social distancing will be required for visitation at the Bond Funeral Home in Londonderry, Ohio, Friday Feb. 5, 2021 from noon until 2 pm. Pastor Karen Upson will officiate a private family service at 2 pm. Burial will take place at Sunset View Cemetery, Londonderry.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association or St. Jude. Online wishes may be made at www.bondfuneralhome.net.