John Burkhart, age 84, of Tippecanoe, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at his home surrounded by his four legged friends Sammy, Betty and Ruffus, as well as his niece Valorie.

Mr. John Burkhart, the son of Thomas and Mary (Bahmer) Burkhart, was born July 23, 1936, in Newport, Ohio.

John graduated from Freeport High School in 1954 and enlisted in the Army in 1956 and went through airborne training at Fort Bragg, N.C. John started his working career in the oilfields. After the oilfields, he started his career as a professional truck driver. His career as a truck driver spanned more than 25 years. He was an owner/operator for many years, he also drove for Alsco Trucking and Reese Trucking.

John was preceded in death by his parents, his infant brother Jim, and his sisters Wilma, Doris, Ellen and Peg.

John is survived by his sister Hazel Wood of Adena, Ohio, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.

John was a member of the Harrison County Coon Hunters Association. John had a passion for traveling. He has traveled to nearly all 52 United States. He was a lifelong farmer and loved farming. He never met a dog he didn’t like. He loved dogs and had several dogs over his lifetime, most recently “Ralph”.

Some would call John a “stern man”. He was that and he was so much more. His character and personality surrounded his life’s work as a farmer, truck driver and everything he did in life. John believed dignity to be man’s greatest possession and that hard work and honest sweat should be valued. He believed farming, despite its hardships, is an honorable occupation which teaches a person so much, in a variety of ways. And for all his coarseness, he had a tender and caring heart. John found much joy from the things that surrounded him. He found comfort from his dogs who provided him companionship. He loved watching the crops and flowers grow. He always fed the wild birds, especially in winter. With his watchful eye he kept track of many things, making sure all the animals, crops and neighbors were doing ok. As John grew old and summed up his days, he stood tall and felt proud in the life he’d lived, because on his farm, he had found all his blessings. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

There will be no calling or services. John will be laid to rest at the Mayes School Cemetery.

